Sun April 29, 2018
World

Xinhua
April 28, 2018

Man kills leopard to save family in IHK

SRINAGAR: A villager killed a leopard to save his family including children Friday in Indian-held Kashmir, officials said.The clash between the big cat and man took place at Awoora village of Kupwara district, about 110 km northwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-held Kashmiri .“This morning at around 5:00 a.m. (local time) a leopard which ventured into village Awoora entered house of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, who in a bid to save lives of family members attacked the wild animal apprehending it would kill the inmates,” a wildlife department official quoting family members said.

