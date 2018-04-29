Rs200m paid to Pak lawyer for Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD: The government has provided Rs200 million to Khawar Qureshi, who is fighting for Pakistan at International Court of Justice in favour of Pakistan case on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to the budget document, for fighting the case at International Court of Justice in favour of Pakistan on the burning issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav who is facing the death sentences in Pakistan military court for his terrorism activities, Rs 200 million is released to Khawar Qureshi.

Document also reveals that the government has extended Rs23 million for hiring legal services from British law firm to take the case against Altaf Hussain, former head of MQM.

|The amount of Rs54 million has been released for making payments of law charges to foreign lawer for defending the case of arbitration in charted institution of arbitration, London and Rs26.483 million released to NAB Islamabad and Rs35.8 million to NAB Lahore.

In addition, the huge amount has also been extended to the foreign missions of Pakistan in various cities abroad such as Rs57.22 million at Los Angeles, Rs54.1 million at Oslo, Rs50.450million at Istanbul, Rs33.429 million at Yangoon, Rs32.381 million for procurement of additional vehicles for the embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, Rs47.9 million for New Delhi mission, Rs44.325 million at Kabul and Rs 43.785 million for Pakistan’s mission in Tehran and Rs 21 million for mission in Riyadh.

More importantly Rs21.4 million released for public diplomacy initiative in Washington. Interestingly Rs5.3 million has been released in the head of translation charges and Rs68000 as token charges.