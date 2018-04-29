Sports budget to focus on infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD: Infrastructure development for the youth has been accorded top priority in the proposed 2018-19 federal sports budget, envisaging five new development schemes including the construction of 100 stadiums/arenas at the cost of Rs2.5 billion.

Making 100 sports stadiums/arenas available for the youth at grassroots level is the key scheme in new sports development budget announced Friday. The cost of this new mega project will however be shared equally by the Centre and provinces. The centre will throw in Rs1.25 billion and is expecting the same share from each of the provinces where the stadiums will be raised. The federal government plans releasing Rs1 billion during the coming fiscal year for the project.

There is a good news for the struggling national game hockey as the National Economic Council (NEC) has also given go ahead to construction of the arena and replacing the Bunda Ground artificial turf in Islamabad. The project cost would be Rs150 million with the entire amount to be released this year.

Construction of football ground in Chaman with a cost of Rs25 million would be another new project in the sports development projects. A scheme with the name of Promotion of Sports and Regaining Pride will also be initiated this year. Rs100 million has been set forth for the project. However, Rs30 million will be released for the project this year.

The renovation and upgradation of Pakistan Sports Complex facilities with the total cost of Rs500 million is also on the cards for coming year. For the coming fiscal year, Rs100 million would be released for the purpose. Apart from the five new schemes, 10 old schemes will eat up Rs227.584 million during the next year. These schemes include construction of boxing gymnasium in Karachi and Quetta.

The construction of National Sports City in Narowal would again consume a major share in old schemes as Rs467.10 million would be released for it. Replacement of hockey turfs in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta and Abbottabad would cost Rs423.163 million during the next year.

Strengthening the overall sports infrastructure would also cost Rs848 million during the next fiscal. In all Rs2.8 billion had been earmarked for the scheme initiated two years back.

When it comes to non-development budget, the administrative expenditure of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will consume major chunk. Rs1.05 billion has been set forth for these expenditures. These include operating expenses, pay of officers and staff and allowances and grants to federations.