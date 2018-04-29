Rs259b allocated for forces pensioners

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs342 billion for pensions of federal government employees for fiscal year 2018-19, out of which Rs259.77 (75.95 percent) would go to the retired armed forces employees.

The total amount allocated for the retired civilian employees of the federal government is Rs82.22 billion in the current fiscal year whereas during the last fiscal year Rs80.35 billion was allocated for the same purpose.

Earlier, the government had allocated Rs248 billion for pensions of federal government employees for fiscal year 2017-18, out of which Rs180 billion (72.58 percent) was allocated for the retired armed forces personnel and Rs67.84 percent for the retired civilian employees. However, the government revised the budget allocation for the retired employees. After the revised budget, the government increased Rs72.85 billion for armed forces pensions and Rs12.51 billion for retired civilian employees.

After the revised allocation for retired employees pensions during the previous fiscal year 2017-18, the federal government allocated Rs333.35 billion for pension of federal government employees. Out of Rs333.35 billion, Rs253 billion was allocated for the retired armed forces and Rs80.35 billion for the civilian employees.

During last three fiscal years, the federal government spent Rs 920 billion for the pensions of its retired employees including the civilian and retired armed forces personnel. Out of the total Rs920 billion, the government spent Rs689 billion (74.89 percent) on armed forces pensions whereas Rs231 billion (25.10 percent) was spent on the retired civilian employees.

According to budget document, during the previous fiscal year 2016-17, the federal government allocated Rs245 billion for pensions of federal government employees. Out of Rs245 billion, Rs177 billion was allocated for the retired military personnel.

Similarly, the government spent Rs222.51 billion on the pensions in the fiscal year 2015-16 out of which Rs172 billion, which is 77.30 percent of the total allocation, was spent on the retired security forces personnel’s pension.

The federal government did not increase the pension amount significantly in the fiscal year 2014-15 as only Rs5 billion was increased that year and reached Rs185.16 billion. However, the security forces personnel's pension ratio increased this year and Rs168.21 billion was spent on their pension compared to Rs142.13 billion last year.

The budget documents further reveal that in the fiscal year 2013-14, the federal government increased the pension amount by almost five percent than the previous year. The government allocated Rs180.2 billion compared to Rs172.63 billion in the previous year.

In the year 2012-13, the pensions’ amount was increased from Rs140.42 billion to Rs172 billion. The allocation of pension’s amount for retired security forces personnel reached from Rs98.02 billion to Rs131.03 billion which is 75.90 percent of the total pension allocated for pensions in the fiscal year 2012-13.

According to the budget documents of fiscal year 2011-12, the federal government allocated Rs140 billion for pensions out of which Rs98.02 billion, which is 69.80 percent of the total budget, was spent in paying pensions of the security forces personnel.