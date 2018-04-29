Sun April 29, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
April 28, 2018

Varsity awards able employees

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University organised a grand function to honor employees for their exceptional contributions during the last year.

The awards categories included Best Employees Awards, 26, Best Researchers Awards, 02, Special Achievement Awards, 02, and Length of Service Awards, which were given away to 35 employees.

CECOS University President Muhammad Tanveer Javed was the chief guest. He distributed the awards along with the certificates and cash prizes among the employees of CECOS University, CECOS DATA Institute, CECOS Industrial Liaison Centre and RAFSAN Centre. Draw for Umrah was conducted as well for the faculty, administration and Class-4 staff at the end of the function, said a press release.

