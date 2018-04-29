Two tribesmen killed in NWA grenade attack

MIRANSHAH: Two tribesmen were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in a hand-grenade attack on the venue of a wedding in Saidgi area in North Wazirsitan Agency, local sources on Friday.

The sources said that unidentified persons hurled a hand-grenade at a wedding function in Saidgi in Ghulam Khan tehsil late Thursday night.

“Two persons identified as Mustafa and Noor Ahmed Shah died in the explosion while 33 others sustained injuries,” the sources added.

The injured also included Musa, the bridegroom, and his family members. The injured were taken to a hospital in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan.

In another incident, armed men shot dead a tribesman Omar Saeed in Tappi area in Miranshah tehsil.

The attackers escaped after killing the tribesman. The motive for the killing was unclear.

The political administration has started investigation into both the incidents.