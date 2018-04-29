Criminal Watch Wing inaugurated in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The records of those who have been involved in different crimes during the last 15 years have been digitalised in the district, an official said on Friday.

Talking to The News on Friday, District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the newly launched wing also keeps mobile phones record of people involved in different crimes.

“We know when these people go out of Nowshera and return because we have their mobile phones, which are traced under the Criminal Watch Wing. This is American style of policing in which there is a watch over suspicious people,” the official said.

He said that the police also have taken photos of all the suspects from different angles and all the data could be accessed anytime by the authorities.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Alam Shinwari inaugurated the Criminal Watch Wing.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alam Shinwari said that the Wing set up in Nowshera would help control crime through use of modern technology and digital investigation, which he termed a unique plan in the history of KP.

The DIG formally inaugurated the wing at the ceremony, which was also attended by District Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, SP Investigation Sanaullah Khan, SP Cantt Awais Shafiq and head of Traffic Warden Police Fakhrul Islam and station house officers of different police stations. The DPO on the occasion discussed the mechanism as well as the aims and objectives of the Criminal Watch Wing.