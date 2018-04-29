‘Power struggle harming Pakhtuns’

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Friday said that different stakeholders were busy in the power struggle in Islamabad and the real issues being faced by the Pakhtuns had been put on the backburner.

Sherpao was addressing a public gathering on the death anniversary of former MPA Alamzeb Umarzai in Charsadda district. Aftab Sherpao said that the QWP believed in non-violence and political struggle for the cause of Pakhtuns’ rights.

The QWP chief said that certain political parties were not interested in addressing the problems of Pakhtuns. “If the federal government limits its development agenda to Punjab and ignores the sacrifices of Pakhtuns, it will have a negative impact on the federation,” he added.

Sherpao demanded an end to the line dividing Pakhtuns between the settled and tribal areas and stated that Fata and KP should be united.