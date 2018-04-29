Contamination of irrigation system

Zarghoon Tehrik seeks judicial intervention

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Zarghoon Tehrik, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged silent protest outside the Peshawar High Court to express concern over the contamination of the canals in the province and seek suo moto notice by the courts to save the irrigation system to protect the future generations.

This was the first major activity of the newly formed Zarghoon Tehrik, also known as the Green Movement. Its members and supporters belonging to Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Shangla, etc got together outside the Peshawar High Court premises to record their protest. They were holding banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands.

The protestors included farmers, elders, engineers, doctors, students and people from other walks of life. They urged the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to take suo moto notice of the pollution in the irrigation system and save the canals from further damage.

Engineer Abdul Wali Khan Yousafzai, the founder of the Zarghoon Tehrik who retired last year from government service as superintending engineer in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irrigation department, said the irrigation system in the province was getting contaminated by the sewerage system because factories, hotels and houses were pouring their waste directly into the canals. “The federal and provincial governments should allocate adequate funds in the coming budget for building proper sewerage system on both sides of the canals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

The other aim of the Zarghoon Tehrik is to persuade the provincial government to plant “Sheesham” (Rosewood) on both sides of the canals in the 6,000 kilometres long irrigation system in the province. It argued that these trees were invariably planted on the sides of the canals in the past and a profitable “Sheesham” wood industry flourished in the province.

Abdul Wali Yousafzai highlighted the unplanned building of housing colonies on fertile land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed it an alarming development causing loss in the agricultural produce. He demanded immediate ban on construction of housing colonies on agricultural land.

He also called for spending the amount of Rs310 million allocated by the irrigation department for building the roads by the side of the canals on the development of the sewerage system instead to protect the irrigation system from further contamination and pollution.