PTI introduced new trends in corruption, says Amir Muqam

TAKHT BHAI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had introduced horse-trading in the country by awarding party tickets for Senate election to capitalists.

Muqam was talking to reporters at the residence of Member Provincial Assembly belonging to the PML-N Jamshed Mohmand in Shergarh after reviewing the arrangements for the party’s today’s public meeting there.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Marryam Nawaz are expected to address the meeting.

“The lawmakers of the harbingers of change set a new example of corruption by selling votes in the election to Upper House of the Parliament,” Amir Muqam said.

He added that the PTI issued party tickets to capitalists instead of diehard party workers and then accused the poor and innocent party lawmakers of indulging in horse-trading, which he termed a conspiracy.

Muqam said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was fighting for sanctity of vote on many fronts to strengthen democracy.

“He is being punished for bringing economic stability and putting an end to the long hours of power loadshedding in the country,” he went on to say, adding this was his only crime.

The PML-N leader said PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan was elected from NA-22 but could not launch any mega project in the constituency.

On the contrary, Muqam said, the PML-N MPA Jamshed Mohmand got approved 450 kilometer gas pipeline, which was being laid on a fast track.

He said that Shergarh had become the stronghold of the PML-N and hoped that people would attend the party public meeting in a huge number.

Muqam said beside PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, Marryam Nawaz would also address today’s public meeting. He hoped the PML-N would win the next election by a huge majority and form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.