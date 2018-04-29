Sun April 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Parents urged to enroll daughters in schools

MANSEHRA: The schoolgirls on Friday staged a rally in Pulrah area to sensitise parents to enroll out-of-school daughters in school.

“We have launched a drive to enroll girls who are still out-of-school and schoolgirls are also being presented as role model in campaign,” Rehana Yasmin, the sub-divisional education officer, told a gathering of women in Pularh after the rally.

The schoolgirls and mothers from various schools largely showed up at the programme organized.

“We have organising walks, rallies and other programmes to attract parents to send daughter into schools,” said Yasmin.

She said that the enrolment campaign titled “Every girl in school” was started on April 10 would be wrapped up at end of this ongoing month.

