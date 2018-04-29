BISP allocation hiked to Rs124.7b

ISLAMABAD: In his budget speech in the National Assembly, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Friday announced that the government would continue initiatives for marginalized segments through a targeted subsidy regime.

Under this, he announced that allocations for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had been increased from Rs121 billion in 2017-18 to Rs124.7 billion for the year 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs179 billion has been earmarked as subsidies, while Rs10 billion has been allocated to continue the Prime Minister's Youth Scheme.

Another step is to assist the ultra-poor and very poor graduates, especially women and youth, out of poverty on a sustainable basis by enabling them to realize their development potential and attain a higher level of social and economic wellbeing.

For this, the government has launched a National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP) for BISP beneficiaries with an amount of more than Rs9.5 billion (US$82.6 million).

Under this programme, BISP beneficiaries who are willing to start their own businesses will be provided with a one-time cash grant of Rs50,000 to start their own business and become productive members of society. Miftah Ismail announced that under the ‘Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund’ (PPAF) the government had allocated Rs688 million for the financial year 2018-19.

“Besides, the PPAF is implementing the ‘Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan Scheme’ in 45 districts of Pakistan, for which the government had already provided Rs3.965 billion and further Rs3.5 billion was being provided for Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan, PPAF during the next financial year,” he added.

He said the PML-N government had launched a scheme back in 1991 under which it committed to pay the loans of widows up to Rs3.5 lakh which they owed to the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC).

This scheme will continue in the financial year 2018-19 with increased limit of Rs6 lakh.

Appropriate budgetary provision is being made for this purpose.