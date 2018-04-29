MMA electioneering: Big rally in Lahore on May 13: Fazl

LAHORE: The president of Mutahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) and head of the JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced Friday the MMA will kick off its election campaign from Lahore by holding big public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on May 13.

He was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the allied parties' heads. Sirjaul Haq Sajid Naqvi and Anus Noorani also attended the meeting.

The MMA head said that MMA would show power in Multan on May 9, in Mastung on May 12 and and a big show would be staged at Minar-e-Pakistan on May 13.

"We would announce quitting government alliance on May 2 at the party workers convention and also announce future course of action," he added.

Fazl said that since Pakistan was facing foreign elements' pressure, a campaign would be launched to awaken the Ummah he said, adding country's security was the top priority.