FPCCI terms budget public-friendly, business-oriented

KARACHI: Government maintained a balance between public-friendly and pro-business measures in the budget for the next fiscal year of 2018/19.

President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said a number of incentives were announced to promote the country’s agriculture sector, which would help agro-based industries.

“Most of our recommendations have been incorporated in the budget,” Bilour added. “The announcement that any company could only be audited by the tax authorities only once in three years would provide relief to the businesses.”

Bilour criticised application of any tax on banking transactions. “Nowhere in the world is tax imposed on cash withdrawals,” he added.

Mazhar Ali Nasir, senior vice president of FPCCI, said it is yet to be ascertained whether the budget is an import substitution document and if it is an industrial growth-oriented budget. “It is also important to understand whether the incumbent government would continue with the measures announced in this budget.”