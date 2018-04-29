Wallabies skipper Hooper offered record five-year deal

SSYDNEY: Rugby Australia has offered Wallabies captain Michael Hooper an unprecedented five-year contract in a bid to secure him through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Australian media reported Friday. In a move interpreted as Hooper replacing Israel Folau as the face of Australian rugby, following controversy over his views on homosexuality, the reports say RA has offered the 26-year-old flanker its longest-ever deal. A RA spokesman told AFP: “We don´t comment on contract negotiations.”

The marketable Hooper is out of contract at the end of this year but the New South Wales Waratahs flanker said he hasn´t decided on his future.

Asked if a long-term contract in Australia was appealing, Hooper told The Daily Telegraph: “I love playing rugby in Australia. It is such a great place to play rugby.

“There is a great talent pool and we have a lot of players coming up who are hungry to win, and that´s something that is exciting.” But Hooper told the newspaper he was focused on leading the Waratahs, who top the Australian conference in this season´s Super Rugby competition.