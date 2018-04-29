Woods to return at Quail Hollow

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods confirmed Thursday he will return to competition at next week’s Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Woods, who has not played since finishing tied for 32nd at this month’s Masters, confirmed his participation in a posting on Twitter.

“Break over. Time to get back to work,” wrote Woods, confirming he will also play the May 10-13 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.

Woods won at Quail Hollow in 2007 but has not made the cut there since finishing fourth in 2009.

He has not played the tournament since 2012 and missed last year’s PGA Championship at the course due to injury.

Woods, 42, has climbed to 91 in the world rankings since returning to golf this season after missing most of the previous two years through injury.