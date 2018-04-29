Medal-earning sports may get a boost

ISLAMABAD: Leading sports stakeholders headed by Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) is to meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 10 to streamline Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) affairs as well as to take concrete steps for sports promotion enabling the country to produce future medal winners.

The News has learnt from well placed source that following Pakistan creditable performance in wrestling and weightlifting in the XXI Commonwealth Games, the government has become conscious to invest more on some leading medal earning sports in an effort to groom future medal winners.

Minister IPC Mian Riaz Hussain Peerzada is expected to brief PM on the existing sports development situation in the country and is expected to request him to enhance the annual grant of those federations which were delivering or have potential to deliver in international competitions. “Things have become serious in corridors of power on investing more in sports following recent success in wrestling and weightlifting events in Commonwealth Games. Now chances are that sports would get priority in days to come,” a source in the Ministry IPC when approached said.

Reportedly, the agenda of scheduled meeting is to encourage the medal winners in the recently held Commonwealth Games and also explore the promotion of sports in Pakistan. Heads of all federations are likely to accompany the Minister Riaz Pirzada along with ministry officials for the scheduled meeting.

Prior to this meeting hectic efforts are being made to short list various problems and needs Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and other leading federations. “It is likely that the minister would plead for more funding for federations seeking PM help and approval. Efforts are that rather than limited funding which runs in to few lacs for most of the federations with the exception of one or two, reasonable raise would be requested. Moreover a regular government audit will accompany this allocation of funding once approved,” The News has learnt.

“Prior to this, efforts have always been on brick and mortar projects. However, the paradigm shift in post devolution scenario, the focus will be on qualitative development of sports and sportsmen,” the source said.

PM will also present cash incentives to all those athletes who have won medals in the XXI Commonwealth Games. Muhammad Inam Butt, gold medalist (wrestling) would receive Rs five million.

Rs one million each will be given to bronze medal winners including Muhammad Bilal, and Tayab Raza (wrestling) and Talha Talib and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir (weightlifting).