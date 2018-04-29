Punjab clinch National Para Taekwondo title

LAHORE: Punjab team won the National Para Taekwondo Championship 2018 that was held here at Wapda Sports Complex. on Friday.

Punjab was followed by Sindh at second position and Balochistan was third from teams from Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan, Punjab and other affiliated units featured in this day log championship organized by Para Wing of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Punjab Taekwondo Association. Around 120 players from more than 20 cubs fought for 25 gold, 25 silver and 50 bronze medals. Alizer Iqbal was declared the best player of the event and was selected for the Asian Para Championship in to be held in May at Vietnam.