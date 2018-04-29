Sun April 29, 2018
Sports

AFP
April 28, 2018

World-ranked 1,426 Jin fades at China Open golf

BEIJING: England’s Matt Wallace took the sole lead at the halfway stage of the $3.2 million China Open on Friday as home hope Jin Daxing’s fairytale challenge faltered badly.

Ranked a lowly 1,426 in the world, Jin was the shock leader after the first round at Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing with his eight-under-par 64 on Thursday.

But the 25-year-old Chinese failed to replicate those heroics in a wind-affected second round and tumbled to joint 22nd on the leaderboard with his error-blighted 76, five shots off new leader Wallace. Wallace, who had been in a share of second overnight with the Italian Nino Bertasio, carded a battling two-under-par 70 to grab the outright lead. He was one shot ahead on nine under from the pursuing trio of Spain’s Nacho Elvira, Jason Scrivener of Australia and the American Shiwan Kim.

