Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Amir extends support to Pak boxers

Amir extends support to Pak boxers

LAHORE: Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has shown his support to Pakistani boxers who will be taking part in the upcoming Asian Games.

In a video message, the boxer said he was happy that the boxing federation was doing a lot to promote the sport in Pakistan and that those boxers are more than welcome to train and practice at the academy he has set up in Lahore. Amir also added young boxers should work hard and get down in the ring with a mind to win. Pakistani boxers will be taking part in in the Asian Games starting from August 18 in Indonesia.

In an earlier message on Thursday, the boxer had thanked his Pakistani fans for his recent victory over Canada’s Phil Lo Greco.

Amir who had launched a boxing academy in Lahore two years ago said it was time to introduce a boxing super league in the country. He also added that he will be visiting Pakistan in a couple of weeks to make an announcement related to the league.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar