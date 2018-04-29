CNS Amateur Golf gets under way

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Adnan (67) carded five under on the opening day to take slender lead in the amateur net category of the Chief of Naval Staff(CNS) Golf that got under way at Margalla Greens Friday.

The three-day event saw Adnan taking two stroke lead over his nearest opponent Col Tahir Mehmood (69) following opening round.

In amateur gross category seasoned Ghazanfar Mehmood (72) achieved par 72 to get two-stroke advantage following the opening day over Muhammad Ziaraf (74).

In the seniors amateur category, Brig Nasrullah from Rawalpindi Golf Club is leading in net category by carding 68. Lt Col Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison Golf & Country Club is leading in gross category by scoring gross 75.

In amateur category, Imran Janjua from Rawalpindi Golf Club is leading with 61 while M Sharif from Western Wind Golf Club is leading in gross category by carding 69 on the opening 18 holes.