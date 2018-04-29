PSB refers TT team NOC issue to interior ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has referred the matter of issuing NOC to Pakistan table tennis team to Ministry of Interior for their participation in World Table Tennis meet in Sweden.

A few days back, the team was off loaded at the Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore after it failed to produce NOC from the Ministry.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) took strong notice of the incident, blaming the PSB for depriving players to reach Sweden in time.

However, the PSB reminded the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) that the Board never received any request from the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) for issuing NOC.

“We only received request for NOC on Friday. On the same day we have referred the matter to Ministry of Interior for NOC.

We know well that all those federations recognized by the international parent bodies have the right to send their teams abroad and that is why we have referred their matter to Ministry

of Interior for NOC,” claimed a PSB official when approached.

He said that copy of the request sent to Ministry of Interior on Friday was also forwarded to POA.