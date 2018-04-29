Sun April 29, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
April 28, 2018

SL Cricket elections may be postponed

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket elections set for May 19 could be postponed after the country's sports ministry claimed the board had violated procedure.

In a letter sent to SLC, acting sports minister Faiszer Mustapha pointed out sports law that states an election committee can only be appointed and sanctioned at an Extraordinary General Meeting with the approval of SLC members. As SLC had appointed the election committee only at an executive committee meeting, the ministry views it as invalid and has asked SLC to halt the reception of nominations. The SLC, however, claims that it had received permission to conduct the election from previous sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera. “Since we didn't have time to appoint an election committee at the last EGM, we sought permission from the previous Sports Minister for the Executive Committee to appoint an election committee,” an SLC official Said “I don't know.

