EU, US police cripple IS media mouthpieces

THE HAGUE: European and US police forces have struck at the heart of Islamic State´s propaganda machine, seizing servers and “punching a hole” in its ability to spread its radical jihadist message online.

The transatlantic takedown was spread over eight countries and was coordinated by the EU´s police agency in “a major operation over a two-year period”, the head of Europol, Rob Wainwright, told AFP on Friday. Wednesday and Thursday´s operation was the latest in a campaign targeting in particular the Amaq news agency used by IS to broadcast claims of attacks and spread its message of jihad. “With this takedown action, targeting major IS-branded media outlets like Amaq, but also al-Bayan radio, Halumu and Nasher news, IS´s capability to broadcast and publicise terrorist material has been compromised,” Europol said in a statement.

The “simultaneous multinational takedown” was coordinated by Europol from its headquarters in The Hague, and led by the Belgian federal prosecutor. “Dozens and dozens” of police fanned out in their countries, seizing servers in the Netherlands, Canada and the United States as well as in Bulgaria, France and Romania.

The goal was “to destabilise this apparatus by seizing and dismantling servers used to diffuse IS propaganda and to identify and arrest its administrators,” the Belgian prosecutor said in a statement.

“With this groundbreaking operation we have punched a big hole in the capability of IS to spread propaganda online and radicalise young people in Europe,” Wainwright said.Britain´s Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit was also involved in identifying “top-level domain registrars abused by IS”, and the Bulgarian interior ministry confirmed “access was blocked to four servers, used for disseminating information” by Amaq in its country. “It was so technically challenging that we were only really able to do it because of our experience in major cybercrime takedowns,” Wainwright told AFP.