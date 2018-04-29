Picasso painting with 25,000 owners on show in Geneva

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: It won’t hang on the wall in their living rooms, but they own it nonetheless: 25,000 Internet users banded together to buy a Picasso painting, which went on display in Geneva on Friday. Visitors to Swiss bargain site Qoqa usually end up buying a new drill, a set of luggage or a cheap trip to Marrakesh. But last December, the website that was created in 2005 with the motto: “We do anything, but it’s all for you”, proposed a painting by none other than artist superstar Pablo Picasso. The 1968 painting titled “Buste de mousquetaire” (Musketeer Bust) was offered up at the bargain price of two million Swiss francs ($2.0 million, 1.7 million euros). Over the course of three days, 25,000 people purchased 40,000 shares, at a price of 50 Swiss francs each, to become the proud owners of the artwork. Qoqa’s main objective with selling a work by arguably the most famous artist of the 20th century was obviously “to go viral” and get people talking about the website, company chief and founder Pascal Meyer told.
