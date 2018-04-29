Xi meets Modi, eyes ‘new chapter’ in China-India ties

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping sought to open a “new chapter” in relations between China and India as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for a summit aimed at mending ties strained by a border dispute.

Xi greeted Modi at a Hubei province museum in the city of Wuhan for what has been billed as an “informal” meeting that will continue on Saturday.While last year’s high-altitude standoff in the Himalayas has been resolved, the world’s most populous countries have a long history of mistrust.

New Delhi has also raised concerns about Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, a global trade infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, disputed territory that New Delhi has illegally occupied. Friday’s meeting included the museum tour, a meeting and dinner. On Saturday, they will walk along the East Lake, ride a boat and have lunch together, according to the Indian leader’s official agenda. “I hope that the prime minister and I can open a new chapter in Sino-Indian relations during this meeting,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.