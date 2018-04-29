Saudi Princess Noura: made to measure fashion ambassador

RIYADH: A young Saudi Arabian princess inspired by her time living in Tokyo is the new face of fashion in the kingdom.

Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, the great-granddaughter of Saudi Arabia’s founder, was named honorary president of the Arab Fashion Council in December. The royal, who turns 30 on Sunday, this month oversaw her country’s first Arab Fashion Week, headlined by Jean Paul Gaultier and Roberto Cavalli. With a headscarf draped over her hair, the princess is warm, welcoming and eloquent, the exact image that fans have hailed as the future of Saudi Arabia and critics have dismissed as little more than window dressing in one of the most restrictive countries in the world. “Absolutely I understand people’s perspective,” Princess Noura told AFP in an interview in Riyadh.”Saudi Arabia has strong ties with its culture. As a Saudi woman, I respect my culture, I respect my religion.” “Wearing the abaya or being if you would like to call it conservative in the way we dress is something that is part of who we are.

It’s part of our culture ... this is how our life is, even while travelling,” she said. From this summer, women will be allowed to drive in the kingdom. The crown prince has also hinted that the abaya, the neck-to-toe robe worn by women, may no longer be compulsory.