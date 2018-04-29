Sun April 29, 2018
World

AFP
April 28, 2018

Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians

BEIRUT: Syrian regime air strikes and shelling killed 17 civilians including seven children on Friday in the Palestinian camp of Yarmuk in southern Damascus, a Britain-based monitor said.Regime forces have pounded southern districts of the capital since April 19 to try to expel the Islamic State group from the area, after the jihadists refused to leave under an evacuation deal. That bombardment intensified, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said, as regime forces advanced against IS inside the districts. “Army units backed by the air force and artillery have advanced on numerous axes” in southern Damascus, including the district of Hajar al-Aswad, “after breaking through terrorist defences”, state news agency said.

