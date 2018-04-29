SC, IHC budget increased

ISLAMABAD: In the fiscal year 2018-19, Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan budget has been increased to Rs146.98 million.

Last year Supreme Court budget was Rs1,817,018,000 while this year it has been increased to Rs1.96 billion (Rs.1,964,000,000). Employees Related Expenses is increased from Rs1.34 billion to Rs1.48 billion. Similarly in Islamabad High Court (IHC) budget last year was Rs486.60 million while in 2018-19 has been increased to Rs527.00 million.