Ashiana Housing scam: NAB asks Fawad to furnish assets details by May 8

LAHORE: Prime minister’s principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad appeared Friday before the NAB in connection with the probe into Ashiana Housing Society scam.

The anti-corruption watchdog directed the prime minister’s secretary to furnish details of his assets by May 8. He is accused of overstepping his authority in Ashiana Housing project, which he denies. Fawad is part of the Bureau’s investigation into the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam and is suspected of having misused his authority while he was posted in the Punjab government. Sources said the country’s top bureaucrat was questioned for around an hour and also given a questionnaire by the authorities. Fawad has also appeared before the NAB investigators twice before.

NAB has already arrested LDA’s former director general Ahad Cheema in the scam. Fawad is accused of illegally awarding the contract for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme of the provincial government.

According to NAB, the contract for the project was won by a construction company namely Chaudhry Latif and Sons.

However, the anti-graft body stated that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his aides awarded it instead to Lahore Casa Developers — a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which is said to be owned by Railways Minister Saad Rafique. Fawad, who was a senior bureaucrat in the Punjab government at the time, levelled charges of wrongdoings against Ch Latif and Sons for giving contract to Casa Developers.