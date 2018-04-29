NA, Senate budget enhanced

ISLAMABAD: In the fiscal year budget, National Assembly (NA) budget was increased to Rs173.17 million while Senate budget was increased to 636.48 million.

As per details, National Assembly budget for the year 2017-18 was Rs3.82 billion which increased to Rs4.15 billion. Employee related expenses go from Rs2.21 billion to Rs2.38 billion.

National Assembly members’ salaries were increased to 173.17 million. Leader of the opposition expenses was increased to Rs643,000 while his discretionary grant remains the same as Rs600,000.

Speaker and deputy speaker expenses increased to Rs6.10 million as compared to last year. Their discretionary allowance was the same as 1 million.

Similarly, chairman Senate will get an increase of Rs2 million in his/her discretionary grant. Salaries of members of the Senate increased to Rs556.94 million as compared to last year’s Rs485.42 million.