Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA, Senate budget enhanced

NA, Senate budget enhanced

ISLAMABAD: In the fiscal year budget, National Assembly (NA) budget was increased to Rs173.17 million while Senate budget was increased to 636.48 million.

As per details, National Assembly budget for the year 2017-18 was Rs3.82 billion which increased to Rs4.15 billion. Employee related expenses go from Rs2.21 billion to Rs2.38 billion.

National Assembly members’ salaries were increased to 173.17 million. Leader of the opposition expenses was increased to Rs643,000 while his discretionary grant remains the same as Rs600,000.

Speaker and deputy speaker expenses increased to Rs6.10 million as compared to last year. Their discretionary allowance was the same as 1 million.

Similarly, chairman Senate will get an increase of Rs2 million in his/her discretionary grant. Salaries of members of the Senate increased to Rs556.94 million as compared to last year’s Rs485.42 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar