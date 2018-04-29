Sun April 29, 2018
National

April 28, 2018

CJ takes notice of rape

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice Friday of rape of a seven-year-old girl in Faisalabad and sought a report from IG Punjab within three days.

The chief justice took notice on the application of father of the victim, who accused his neighbour Tariq, a rickshaw driver, of being involved in the rape. He alleged that the accused had got bail from the court of additional sessions’ judge, due to poor police investigation and not properly documented evidence.

