16 prisoners released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: District and Sessions Judge Nazir Ahmed Ganjana visited the central jail Gujranwala and inspected different jail barracks. He inspected the jail kitchen, hospital, women and children barracks. He ordered release of 16 prisoners, involved in petty crimes, on personal surety bonds.
GUJRANWALA: District and Sessions Judge Nazir Ahmed Ganjana visited the central jail Gujranwala and inspected different jail barracks. He inspected the jail kitchen, hospital, women and children barracks. He ordered release of 16 prisoners, involved in petty crimes, on personal surety bonds.
Comments