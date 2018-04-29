Sun April 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

16 prisoners released

GUJRANWALA: District and Sessions Judge Nazir Ahmed Ganjana visited the central jail Gujranwala and inspected different jail barracks. He inspected the jail kitchen, hospital, women and children barracks. He ordered release of 16 prisoners, involved in petty crimes, on personal surety bonds.

