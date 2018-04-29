HEC gets Rs35,830m

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs35,830 million to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the annual budget.

In the year 2017-18, HEC was allocated Rs32,950 million. Compared to previous fiscal year 2017-18, the government has made nominal increase in allocation of funds for HEC.

However, the government has also made allocation of Rs4,336,508 million to Federal Education and Professional Training Division for development purposes. In the previous year, Rs2,315,811,000 were allocated for development expenditure to the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

While a sum of Rs97,420 million have been provided to the Education Affairs and Services in the budget as compared to Rs90,516 million allocated in the year 2017-18. The bulk of expenditure of Education Affairs and Services would be allocated for Tertiary Education Affairs and Services during the current year 2018-19 which is up to the tune of Rs71,824 million. For Pre-Primary & Primary Education Affairs Services Rs10,120 million would be earmarked and for Secondary Education Affairs & Services Rs12,365 million would be granted in the current fiscal year.