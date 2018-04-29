Rs665m spent on delegations during PM’s foreign visits

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister House spent an extra Rs665 million on delegations that accompanied the PM abroad during the outgoing fiscal year, budget documents reveal. For purchase of four new vehicles in replacement of condemned vehicles an extra Rs20.6 million was spent by the PM House. Moreover, the PM exceeded his discretionary grant by Rs2 million.

The government also spent Rs189.495 million more than the allocated budget on the repair and maintenance of Supreme Court of Pakistan building.

An extra Rs1.75 billion was spent by the government for government scheme pilgrims on account of higher accommodation charges, compulsory Haj dues and 5 % VAT imposed by KSA for Haj Rs1.75 billion and Rs2.2339 million were spent over and above the allocated budget for expenditure on visit of 17 members delegation to KSA. The PM House spent Rs14.16 million for payment of honoraria and Rs13.7 million was spent over and above the allocation for assistance package for families of government employee who died in service. For grant in aid to Lawrence College Ghora Gali Murree an extra Rs50 million was given. Mandatory contribution to UN and Sarrc cost Rs535 million; Rs107 million was given to flood effected people of Nepal and financial assistance to the government of Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis to support their restoration and rehabilitation efforts cost Rs64.2 million. Pakistan’s contribution to the SCO Secretariat was Rs26 million which was charged upon supplementary grants. A sum of Rs10.7 million was spent on public diplomacy initiatives in London.

For payment of outstanding advertisement dues of electronic and print media against the federal government Rs 1.013 billion was given by government from the supplementary grants while advertisement campaign for PM Health Programme cost Rs85.756 million over and above the allocated budget. For unavoidable pending liabilities of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation the government gave Rs500 million from the supplementary grants. A payment of contribution to South Asian University India cost Rs828.568 million. Reward for three formal captains of the Pakistan Cricket Team cost Rs 30 million while winning team in 8th ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was given Rs15 million from the supplementary budget.