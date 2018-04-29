Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Government inducts six new ministers

Government inducts six new ministers

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday appointed five new federal ministers and a state minister.

Marvi Memon, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rehman and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry took oath as federal ministers.

Leila Khan took oath as state minister. President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to

the ministers at three ceremonies.

Earlier, Miftah Ismail, the prime minister's adviser on finance, was appointed federal minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs prior to budget presentation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar