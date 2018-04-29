Government inducts six new ministers

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday appointed five new federal ministers and a state minister.

Marvi Memon, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rehman and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry took oath as federal ministers.

Leila Khan took oath as state minister. President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to

the ministers at three ceremonies.

Earlier, Miftah Ismail, the prime minister's adviser on finance, was appointed federal minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs prior to budget presentation.