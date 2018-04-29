Gen Bajwa meets Uzbek president, foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday reached Uzbekistan on an official visit and met President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Uzbek president appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in fight against terrorism and said that the world needed to recognise Pakistan’s contributions for regional and global peace, a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The COAS also met foreign minister and secretary of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral security cooperation and continue efforts for peace and stability in the region. Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Uzbek Defence Minister Maj-Gen Abdusalom Azizov and Chief of General Staff Maj-Gen Pavel Ergashev.