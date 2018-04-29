Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No one facing accountability except me: Nawaz

No one facing accountability except me: Nawaz

SARGODHA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said no one else except him seemed to be in the sight to be held accountable.

Addressing the parliamentarians and party workers from Sargodha Division, he said those in power did corruption in rental power and other projects, but no one held them accountable. Nawaz said he was not being given a chance to tend to his ailing wife who was currently under treatment in London. The three-time prime minister said the country’s well-being depended upon giving respect to vote, which could lead to institutions functioning properly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar