No one facing accountability except me: Nawaz

SARGODHA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said no one else except him seemed to be in the sight to be held accountable.

Addressing the parliamentarians and party workers from Sargodha Division, he said those in power did corruption in rental power and other projects, but no one held them accountable. Nawaz said he was not being given a chance to tend to his ailing wife who was currently under treatment in London. The three-time prime minister said the country’s well-being depended upon giving respect to vote, which could lead to institutions functioning properly.