Health tax slapped on tobacco,cellphones

ByOur correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The government has slapped health levy on tobacco and mobile handset through Finance Bill 2018. For imposition of health levy on tobacco, Pakistan Tobacco Board or its contractors, at the time of collecting cess on tobacco, directly or indirectly, shall collect Health Levy at the rate of ten rupees per kilogram of tobacco from every person purchasing tobacco including manufacturers of cigarettes. There shall be a levy on mobile handset at specified rates. Where import value of handset (including duties and taxes) does not exceed Rs10,000, there will be zero tax. Where import value of handset (including duties and taxes) exceeds Rs10,000 but does not exceed Rs40,000, the levy will be Rs1,000. Where import value of handset (including duties and taxes) exceeds Rs40,000 but does not exceed Rs80,000, the fixed levy will be charged at Rs3000.

Where import value of handset (including duties and taxes) exceeds Rs80,000, the fixed levy will be charged at Rs5,000.