No govt presented such a budget before: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said no government in the past presented such a budget which has been presented by the PML-N government.

Speaking at the National Assembly during the budget session, the prime minister defended the appointment of Miftah Ismail as Federal Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs after the opposition members criticised his appointment during the budget session.

Prime Minister Abbasi said, “It was the cabinet’s decision for Miftah Ismail to present the budget and there is nothing unconstitutional in that.” He added that he would like to see what changes the opposition would make to the budget when they get the chance. PM Abbasi said the person who made the effort had the right to present the budget, adding that Rana Afzal was a respected state minister but the cabinet decided that Miftah Ismail should present the budget.

The premier said it was the government’s constitutional duty to present the budget for smooth running of the country’s affairs.

“InshaAllah, we will again be here after four months,” the prime minister said.

He requested the opposition members to have a heart and listen to the budget speech but the opposition members staged a walkout from the august house.