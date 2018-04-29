100 youngsters attend youth retreat

Islamabad : Over 100 leading youth from all parts of the country including Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir gathered at Nathiagali for the Inter-Provincial Youth Retreat 2018, on the theme ‘Youth and Democracy — How to Make it Work?’, where they were engaged in a meticulously planned schedule to understand role of youth in democracy.

The Youth retreat was organised by Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), a body of the Parliament, in collaboration with Young Parliamentarians Forum, supported by the British Council and the European Union from April 19 to 22, 2018.

A comprehensive socio-cultural mix was ensured while selecting the youth, hence guaranteeing a cross-cutting and diverse public opinion. For the purpose, the selection criteria for each federating unit was 40 per cent Academic Excellence (top position holders), 20 per cent Leaders in Co-curricular activities (Debates/Dramatics/Social Work, 20 per cent Young Achievers (entrepreneurship/ innovation/ publication)and 20 per cent politically affiliated student leaders. Besides this, a 50-50 Urban-Rural ratio was maintained.

Coordinator Projects Management Unit and Joint Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat Syed Shamoon Hashmi while talking about this projects said that the Objective of the Retreat was to enable Youth to realize the true meanings of Democracy as a “behaviour” and not an “Experiment by gain a deeper understanding of Federal Parliamentary Democracy - the Provinces (federating units) as essential building-blocks of democracy in Pakistan in post 18th Amendment scenario.

It specifically tried to help the youth understand the participatory democracy and involvement of youth in the electoral process.

To create an environment of intellectual nurturing experts from various fields were selected to accompany and guide the youth during the program.

The congregation highlighted the significant role of elected representatives & legislatures particularly at the provincial level to strengthen the federation. Veteran stalwarts of democratic struggle in Pakistan like Senator Raza rabbani, Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Rubina Khalid delivered keynote speeches, walking the participants through the history of the country and teaching the legislative processes.

Mohammad Iqbal, father of Mashal Khan, Akif Azeem hero of APS attack who saved lives of his fellow students and Musarrat Misbah who is a messiah for acid attack victims, also delivered inspirational talks and interacted with the students.