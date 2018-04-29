CAD gets Rs15.2 billion for 69 schemes

Islamabad : The Capital Administration and Development (CAD) division will receive Rs15.238 billion from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 69 on-going and new development schemes of the federal capital with major chunk of Rs7 billion going to Islamabad Expressway signal free corridor.

The development activity on the signal free corridor costing a total amount of Rs10.75 billion is being carried out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The amount to be received under the PSDP will be spent on development schemes in education (Rs2.6 billion), health (Rs4.2 billion) and physical planning and housing (Rs8.37 billion) sectors of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

An amount of Rs800 million has been allocated for another development project in physical planning sector of conduction of water from Indus River System of Tarbella Dam for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Some major new schemes in health sector include Cancer Hospital, Islamabad; establishment of Centre for Neurosciences at PIMS, extension of Organ Transplant Centre, Federal Medical Dental Hospital at PIMS having a total estimated cost of Rs1,998 million, Rs7,438 million, Rs2000 million and Rs8206 million.

However, the Cancer Hospital will get Rs265 million, Medical College Rs200 million, Centre for Neoro sciences Rs300 million and Organ Transplant Centre Rs500 million from the PSDP for the financial year 2018-19.

The development budget to the tune of Rs2.65 million in the education sector will be spent on 15 new and eight on-going schemes of up-gradation of educational institutions and establishment of smart schools in the federal capital.