May 7 deadline for 5,000 HEC scholarships

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Thursday reminded the students of the nearing deadline to apply for HEC’s Indigenous PhD Fellowship till May 7, 2018.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced scholarships under its Indigenous PhD Fellowship for 5000 Scholars-Phase-II for outstanding Pakistani/Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals intending to complete PhD from HEC-recognised universities.

The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2018-19 in all areas of studies and disciplines under four main categories including Bachelors/Masters; Masters/MPhil (18 Years, Enrolled); Masters/MPhil (18 Years, Completed); and, Enrolled in PhD.

The basic objective of awarding 5,000 indigenous scholarships is to create a critical mass of highly qualified human resources in all fields of studies. These locally qualified academics and researchers will improve the research and development potential of public as well as private universities. Their research will strengthen the local industrial sector and it will directly affect the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The scheme is playing a significant role in promoting a research culture in public and private sector universities. This project is focused on diversified disciplines related to all fields of Science & Technology as well as Social Sciences, Humanities and Life Sciences.

To ensure merit-based selection, an aptitude test will be conducted within one month of the closing date. The test categories include HAT-I for Engineering and IT, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Physics, HAT-II for Management Science, and Business Education, HAT-III for Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Clinical and Applied Psychology, and HAT-IV for Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences, Biological Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

To avail this opportunity, applicants are required to submit online applications through eportal.hec.gov.pk. Candidates applying through online process will be sent roll number slips at their provided mailing addresses and via SMS on the given mobile numbers. The roll number slips can also be downloaded from HEC website.