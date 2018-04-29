Business community hails friendly budget

Rawalpindi : Business community of twin cities has termed the Budget 2018-2019, as balanced and friendly budget for them however, they have some reservation about the revenue target set by government.

While talking to ‘The News’ Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahid Latif Khan said that a number of good decisions have been part of the budget speech but a comprehensive reaction on this subject would be announced later from the forum of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) after thoroughly studying the proposed finance document.

He said the announcement of subsidiary and relaxation of duties on fertilizer, agricultural machinery is laudable as it will help boost the agriculture sector. “We appreciate the measures taken for non-filers, this will help to document the economy and increase the tax net,” he added.

Zahid latif Khan, however, showed reservations on the allocation of Rs57 billion for Higher Education, and said that country needs skilled labour at higher level. The universities must get more allocations to promote higher education.

He said that reduction on taxes on dividends will help Pakistan Stock Market and reduction in super tax is also appreciated.

While giving his reaction on budget President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed said that government has accepted 60 per cent of recommendations from business community.

He said overall its friendly budget for business community, as government has waved off import duty on many items including dairy products, import of animal etc.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that business community recommended the government there should be ‘one tax system’ despite of having many taxes. “We hope that government would consider this recommendation in future,” he added.