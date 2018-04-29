Women term budget mere jugglery of words

Islamabad : Women, who manage the household budget, remained disinterested in the budget speech as they think that it is too complicated to understand.

Like every year, when women belonging to different sections of life were contacted to comment on the new federal budget, that actually will have a great impact on their household expenses throughout the year, they said that a person needs to be an economist to understand the budget presented in the Parliament.

“I don’t know why budget and its impact is never presented in the form that is understandable for general public especially women,” said Samina Zahid, a housewife. “They talk about introducing new taxes and reducing old taxes without realizing that common person is not aware of the impact of any tax,” said Samina while giving an example.

Hina Azeem, a teacher, suggested discussing budget in media in a way that women can understand what would be the impact of that budget on their lives. “I feel that the announcements made in the budget to provide relief to common people are either fake or never implemented, For us, it is the same inflation and indirect taxes that keep increasing with every passing day,” said Hina.

Areeba Amjad, a university student, termed budget mere jugglery of words and a formality. She said that if budget is presented and analysed with gender perspective, women would better able to accept or reject certain provisions. “Right now we have no choice as we fail to comprehend the concessions or opportunities contained by the budget,” she said.

Researcher and academician, Rehana Wahga, said that women activists are demanding gender budgeting for long but equally important is to present budget in gender sensitive manner which should be easy to understand for women. “Gender is a cross cutting theme which applies on all projects. Unless and until women understand the budget, they would not be able to assess the implementation and the impact of implementation of budget provisions,” she said.

Former consultant NCSW Maleeha Mansoor had a bit different opinion. She said that general public, especially women, do not have enough patience to listen to the budget speech. “A major reason being they do not understand its value. Both the government and media can join hands in this regard to launch a pre-budget campaign, where general awareness could be created as to why public should have knowledge of the budget to come and how it can affect them. This has to be done through effective advertisements,” she said.

She said that the budget speech follows a typical format however, government can always work on making it understandable to public especially women. “This can be done by quoting prices before and after taxation, rather than just quoting percentage increases or tax brackets. In this way women will exactly know how much they will have to pay for different items after the budget.”

Maleeha further suggested that for budget allocations, instead of percentages and amounts quoted in billions, it can be simplified to smaller amounts that for example would approximately go to one government school or hospital so that a woman watching the budget speech in a district in South Punjab will know how much budget her District Headquarter hospital would have in the coming year. Similarly larger amounts for different sectors can be broken to approximate amounts that will reach smaller units, so that women can understand better. She recommended that during budget speeches, media can help women understand budget better by discussing the impact on micro level or by preparing a before and after kitchen basket for them.