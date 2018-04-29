Rs150 million schemes approved

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in a house meeting on Thursday approved 25 new development schemes worth of Rs150 million. The city deputy mayor gave final approval to the new development schemes.

On the other hand, Union Council chairman lodged a strong protest against Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). They have lodged several complaints against civic body and appealed to address all complaints. The house decided to arrange a separate meeting with WASA to address the complaints.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that they approved 25 new development schemes worth of Rs150 million. The deputy mayor has given final approval of new schemes in this regard, he said.

He also said that UC chairmen have some complaints against WASA which we will resolve in a separate meeting.