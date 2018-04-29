Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rs150 million schemes approved

Rs150 million schemes approved

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in a house meeting on Thursday approved 25 new development schemes worth of Rs150 million. The city deputy mayor gave final approval to the new development schemes.

On the other hand, Union Council chairman lodged a strong protest against Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). They have lodged several complaints against civic body and appealed to address all complaints. The house decided to arrange a separate meeting with WASA to address the complaints.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that they approved 25 new development schemes worth of Rs150 million. The deputy mayor has given final approval of new schemes in this regard, he said.

He also said that UC chairmen have some complaints against WASA which we will resolve in a separate meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar