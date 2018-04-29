Majority of housewives express disappointment

Islamabad : Housewives had no expectations of any positive impact on their household budget after the announcement of federal budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019 and they felt disappointed as they found no immediate relief in their household expenses.

Talking to ‘The News’, many said that there was no change in their household budget after any federal budget. “Budgets are announced every year with a claim that maximum relief is provided to the general public but inflation kept increasing all year long,” she said.

“We pay tax on every household item we buy. No matter how much relief is given through eliminating or reducing direct taxes, it is the indirect taxes which are never reduced or eliminated,” she added.

Despite announcement of Ramazan packages, the housewives are expecting increase in prices of household items. “This Ramazan is going to be tough both because of weather and prices,” said Saima Azhar, a teacher. A single parent of two, Saima earns only Rs15,000 per month. “Please ask the budget makers to do me a favour and make a monthly budget for my house for only one month.”

Majority said that they didn’t listen to the budget speech. “My husband earns Rs40,000. Half of his salary is spent on utility bills and rent. Rest is for school fee of my children and basic food items. What is the use of listening to budget that would not make any difference in our lives,” she said,” Nadia Majeed, a housewife who did not bother to listen to the budget speech.

On the other hand there were PML-N supporters had their sympathies with their party leadership. “Real issue is tax evasion. Very small percentage of people gives tax and the burden shifts to middle class. Government income will increase when business class starts giving tax. Only then a real people friendly budget can be given,” said Areeba Arshad, a student of economics and a PML-N supporter

“The economy was in bad shape. Things have improved but we cannot expect miracles,” said Neelum Shahzad, another housewife and PML-N supporter. “Economy has started improving which will finally improve the life of general public. We need to appreciate the good things,” she said.

Aniqa Rashid, a student of business administration, was impressed with tax cut. “Everything is interconnected. If our industry thrives, it will affect the overall economy. The impact reaches general public slowly,” she said.

Aniqa’s mother, Amina, was not impressed with offers made in the budget. “For me, what counts is decrease in the prices of daily use items and utility bills. No such result is expected,” she said.

Those who work for private organisations failed to connect to the budget. “My income has not been increased from the last five years, but prices of household items increase everyday with even a tiny economic change. We were already worried because of increase in oil prices. I hope budget will not enhance our problems,’ said Shahida Saleem, a receptionist in a private organization.

Economy Reporter for ‘The News’ said that if taxes are cut on certain items, government would have to devalue the currency to cope with that which will result in inflation. “Everything is interconnected. We can’t really say that budget will have any positive impact on household budget,” he said.

Eminent economic Dean, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Ashfaque Hassan shared almost the same opinion with regards to impact.