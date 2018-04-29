Man killed by train in Gulberg

LAHORE : A 40-year-old man was crushed to death under train in Gulberg police limits on Friday.

The victim was trying to cross the railway track when train hit him. Police have been trying to search for victim’s family.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) held general hold up and registered 1,609 cases against traffic violators. PHP seized 1,002 motorcycles and registered 16 cases against drivers.

accidents: At least 966 road accidents were reported in the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. 19 lives were lost and 639 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities. Some 431 victims with minor injuries were discharged after first aid by emergency teams.

According to the data, 483 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 467 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, 97 in Multan and 96 in Faisalabad.

791 motorbikes, 135 auto rickshaws, 73 motorcars, 50 vans, 16 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.

brick-kilns: Crackdown against elimination of bonded labour on bricks kilns is continued across the province.

Reportedly, 1,356 inspections of kilns have been conducted under supervision of DPOs and SDPOs on 25-26 April across all Punjab and 117 cases have been registered against the accused owners. 80 individuals involved were arrested.

141 children have been recovered from kilns under Child Labour Act 2016.

It is pertinent to mention that IG Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan had formally directed to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs to continue the crackdown to eradicate bonded and child labour from Punjab.

Cleanliness drive: Albayrak Waste Management Company Friday carried out an awareness drive in Jamia Masjid Miraj-un-Nabi in Harbanspura.

Albayrak officials said the drive aimed to sensitise public about proper waste management.

They said Albayrak’s team requested Imam of the Masjid to highlight the significance of cleanliness in Friday sermons. Students of Jamia Rizviya took part in the drive and distributed brochures among locals of the area.