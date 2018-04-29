Sun April 29, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Art and game extravaganza

art and game extravaganza: A mobile phone re-seller company's three-day programme, art and game extravaganza, concluded at the GCU here Friday. Over 450 students and professionals from various universities took part in the event which included technical competitions of 'Code Breaking', 'Android Development’ and 'Catch the Bug' and social events such as 'project exhibition', 'women of wisdom' 'minute to win it games' and 'scavenger hunt'.

