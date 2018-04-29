Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE : The Punjab government Friday approved two development schemes of Information Technology and Public Buildings sectors at an estimated cost of Rs16.519 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 61st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3), Centre, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs16.077 billion and Construction of Infrastructure of Special Protection Unit Punjab: Construction of SPU Provincial HQ, Lahore at the cost of Rs442 million.